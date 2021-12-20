CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Truck runs into US military convoy on German highway

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 6:38 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A truck ran into a U.S. military convoy on a highway in Bavaria on Monday and several people were injured, German police said. They said that it was an accident.

The crash happened on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. The U.S. military vehicles were on the side strip of the highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

