CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » Reports: Crane collapse in…

Reports: Crane collapse in northern Italy’s Turin kills 3

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Two building cranes collapsed on a street in the northern Italian city of Turin, killing three construction workers and injuring passersby Saturday, firefighters and news reports said.

Two of the workers died at the scene and their bodies were extracted from the twisted blue metal, firefighters said in a tweet.

The third was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Turin daily newspaper La Stampa said.

Italian news reports said one crane was helping to assemble the larger one when both collapsed. Part of the larger crane fell onto a building, while the rest broke into pieces on the street.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up