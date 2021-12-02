CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Europe News » Paris archbishop who had…

Paris archbishop who had ‘ambiguous’ relationship resigns

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 6:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — The archbishop of Paris says Pope Francis has accepted his resignation after he admitted to an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman in 2012.

Archbishop Michel Aupetit said in a statement on Thursday that he offered to step down “to preserve the diocese from the division that suspicion and loss of trust are continuing to provoke.”

Aupetit, who had led the Paris church since 2018, sent a letter to Francis offering to resign following a report in Le Point magazine saying he had a consensual, intimate relationship with a woman. Aupetit has said he didn’t have sexual relations with the woman.

The pope has refused to accept similar offers from other prelates caught up in scandal.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up