Man arrested after breaching security at UK Parliament

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:10 AM

LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday after breaching security at Britain’s Parliament.

Photos showed a man being held on the ground inside a gated yard at Parliament while officers stood over him with guns pointed. He was later taken away in a police van.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said the man was detained on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site. It said the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

House of Commons authorities said: “We are aware of an incident on the parliamentary estate which is being attended by police and security staff.”

The Houses of Parliament are patrolled by armed police, and security was increased after an officer guarding a gate was stabbed to death by an Islamic State-inspired attacker in March 2017. The attacker was shot dead.

