CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » Life sentence for German…

Life sentence for German man who drove into Carnival crowd

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 5:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany convicted a 31-year-old man Thursday of 89 counts of attempted murder for driving his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival last year.

A regional court in the central town of Kassel sentenced the German man, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, to life in prison.

The defendant drove his car through a crowd of people, including 26 children, who were watching the traditional “Rose Monday” procession in the town of Volkmarsen.

Nobody was killed, but 90 people were injured, including 20 who needed hospitalization.

Prosecutors accused the man of planning the attack in advance and installing a dashboard camera in order to record it. He refused to testify during his trial.

Judges ruled that the defendant, who was also convicted of 88 counts of serious bodily harm, bore “particularly grave responsibility” for the attack, meaning he will not be entitled to automatic parole after 15 years, as is customary in Germany.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

DoD's average housing subsidy sees big increase as real estate continues to get pricier

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up