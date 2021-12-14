CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » Greece voices concern to…

Greece voices concern to Spain on military ties with Turkey

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek foreign minister on Tuesday voiced worries over potential plans by Spain to boost military cooperation with Greece’s regional rival, and NATO ally, Turkey.

Nikos Dendias made the comments following talks with visiting Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares in Athens.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country hopes to increase defense cooperation with Spain — also a NATO member — through the purchase of a second aircraft carrier and possibly a submarine.

“I expressed concern over Spain’s possible intention to strengthen its military cooperation with Turkey,” Dendias said Tuesday. He said European Union members have agreed not to export military technology that could be used “for aggressive acts or regional destabilization.”

Dendias added that Albares offered “a clear position” that Spain will act within the framework of decisions by the EU, to which both Greece and Spain belong.

Greece has embarked on a project to modernize its air force and navy, with major purchases from France, citing concerns over Turkish military activities. Relations between Greece and Turkey have deteriorated over the past year and a half over undersea gas exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and migration.

“Turkey is a destabilizing factor in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Dendias said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Biden executive order seeks 'seamless' customer experience across federal services

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up