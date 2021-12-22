CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » Europe News » Germany: Ex-nurse convicted of…

Germany: Ex-nurse convicted of killing 4 at disabled home

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 6:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A former nurse at a home for the severely disabled in eastern Germany was convicted of murder and given a 15-year sentence on Wednesday for killing four residents.

The state court in Potsdam ordered the 52-year-old woman sent to a pyschiatric hospital, German news agency dpa reported. She also was convicted of attempted murder and ill-treatment of people in her care.

Judges found that the defendant fatally wounded the four residents, three of whom were completely and one partly paralyzed, with a knife in their rooms on April 28. Another resident survived after an emergency operation.

A psychiatric report found that the woman committed the attack in a state of reduced criminal responsibility, and the defense had called for the court to find that she wasn’t criminally responsible.

The defendant apologized to the victims’ relatives in a closing statement to the trial.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up