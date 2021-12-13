CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Omicron cases discover in DC | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | COVID case spike sends Md. private school online | Infection rates in DC region
Germany: 8 convicted over illegal data center in bunker

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 8:02 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Monday convicted eight people over their role in a data processing center installed at a former military bunker that hosted sites dealing in drugs and other illegal activities.

The data center at the former bunker in Traben-Trarbach, a picturesque town on the Mosel River in western Germany, was raided and shut down in September 2019. It was set up as what investigators described as a “bulletproof hoster,” meant to conceal illicit activities from authorities’ eyes.

The state court in nearby Trier convicted all eight defendants of forming and membership in a criminal organization, the news agency dpa reported. However, they were all acquitted of being accessories to some 250,000 crimes that were allegedly committed via the websites the data center hosted.

The main suspect was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after a trial that lasted more than a year. The other defendants were handed punishments ranging from four years and three months in prison to a one-year suspended sentence.

