Bosnia police arrest 7 people on suspicion of war crimes

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police on Friday arrested seven people suspected of war crimes against civilians during the 1992-95 conflict in the Balkan country, the security authorities said.

The group were apprehended in the areas of the eastern towns of Bijeljina and Sokolac, a statement by the Bosnian security agency said.

No other details were immediately available. The statement said the group will be handed over to the prosecutors.

More than 100,000 people were killed in the 1992-95 War in Bosnia between the country’s mostly Muslim Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats. The war ended in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement.

