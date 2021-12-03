CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Europe News » Austria: Party backs interior…

Austria: Party backs interior chief Nehammer for chancellor

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 6:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer announced Friday that he will be the acting leader of the conservative People’s Party and will seek to become Austria’s next chancellor.

The current chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, said Thursday that he would step down to make way for someone to take over as both the head of government and the leader of the Austrian People’s Party, which won the most votes in the country’s 2019 election.

Schallenberg took over as chancellor in October after his predecessor, Sebastian Kurz, stumbled over corruption allegations.

Nehammer needs the backing of his party’s junior coalition partners, the Greens, and the approval of Austria’s president, which is considered a formality.

His position as permanent leader of the People’s Party would require formal confirmation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Senate avoids government shutdown, extends federal funding through February

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up