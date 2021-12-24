HOLIDAY NEWS: DC-area churches prepare holiday services | Last-minute gifts under $50 | Smaller NYE in Times Square | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

December 24, 2021, 2:57 AM

DEC. 17–DEC. 23 2021

From celebrations for the 142nd anniversary of Josef Stalin’s birth in Russia to a ceremony in Turkey commemorating the death of a 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic, to Christmas markets in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Zagreb-based photographer Darko Bandic.

