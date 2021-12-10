CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 2:40 AM

DEC. 2–DEC. 9 2021

From the first new Chancellor in Germany in over 16 years, after Angela Merkel stood down, to the Pope’s visit to Greece and the COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, Chief Photographer for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, based in Berlin

