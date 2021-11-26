BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Turkish soldier killed on Syrian border: Defense Ministry

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 3:05 AM

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish soldier was killed trying to stop people crossing into Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said Infantry Specialist Sergeant Savas Dinc was wounded “during the intervention (against) people trying to cross illegally from Turkey to Syria.” He was transferred to a hospital in Kilis, where he died.

The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported the 29-year-old was wounded by gunfire.

The Turkey-Syria border is criss-crossed by smuggling routes that were used in recent years by foreign fighters seeking to join Syria’s civil war.

