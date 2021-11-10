CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Europe News » Turkey: Debris from collapsed…

Turkey: Debris from collapsed building cleared after rescues

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 4:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Workers used excavators to begin clearing debris from the site in eastern Turkey where a two-story building collapsed, injuring 13 people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday.

The building, which housed a coffee house and other shops, collapsed in the city of Malatya on Tuesday. Turkey’s emergency agencies dispatched over 260 personnel to the site.

The 13 people trapped inside all were rescued. Two were in intensive care.

The excavation crews were called in after emergency service agencies determined late Tuesday that no one remained inside the collapsed building, Anadolu said.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up