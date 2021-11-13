The Latest: Huddles delay stocktaking session at UN talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: GLASGOW, Scotland — Last-minute smaller negotiations have…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:

GLASGOW, Scotland — Last-minute smaller negotiations have delayed the larger group of nations from taking up a potential agreement at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

Conference president Alok Sharma vowed that the negotiations will end Saturday afternoon, a day later than scheduled, and result in “a balanced package.”

“A number of parties are still wanting to have a discussion and resolve issues,” Sharma said more than 100 minutes after a scheduled “stock-take” discussion of the most recent drafts was supposed to start, but hadn’t. “I hope we can have some resolutions before formally starting this plenary.”

Sharma called the latest proposals that negotiators spent the day poring over “collectively, a package that really moves things forward for everyone.”

Australian Environment Minister, Leonere Gewessler, said earlier Saturday: “We will fight hard for a good and ambitious result. We still have intense hours ahead of us.”

___

GLASGOW, Scotland — Several charities are offering to provide funds to kick-start a separate and independent mechanism for rich countries to support vulnerable nations from climate change.

The groups say in a statement that they will contribute an initial $3 million to start with for the “Glasgow Loss and Damage Facility”’ — effectively a vehicle to give money to poor nations for irreversible damages from climate shocks.

This proposed separate fund is one of the crucial stumbling in negotiations, with rich nations opposing it.

The non-profit Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the European Climate Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and others are inviting all nations and financial institutions to lend support to the fund.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.