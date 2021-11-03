Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
Home » Europe News » South African writer Damon…

South African writer Damon Galgut wins the Booker Prize for fiction for “The Promise”

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — South African writer Damon Galgut wins the Booker Prize for fiction for “The Promise.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Service members who are assaulted may get immunity from minor infractions

GSA sets goals to shrink federal office space post-COVID, but needs to address maintenance backlog

Agencies haven’t figured out how to budget for Biden’s cybersecurity EO

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up