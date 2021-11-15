CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Europe News » Shell wants to move…

Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 5:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell proposed moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom and streamlining its structure Monday in hopes of making it easier to move forward in a world transitioning away from a dependence on fossil fuels.

The company, which has been incorporated in the U.K. with Dutch tax residency and dual class shares since 2005, said it wanted to move to a more conventional structure to be able to make the company more competitive as it seeks to meet the challenges of shifting toward cleaner energy.

Shell said that while it was proud of its Dutch heritage, the changes would mean it would no longer be able to meet the conditions necessary to use the word “Royal” in its name.

“The simplification will normalize our share structure under the tax and legal jurisdictions of a single country and make us more competitive,” Shell chairman Andrew Mackenzie said in a statement. “As a result, Shell will be better positioned to seize opportunities and play a leading role in the energy transition.”

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the measure at a general meeting on Dec. 10.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

State Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up