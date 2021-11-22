THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Europe News » Russian lawmaker risks losing…

Russian lawmaker risks losing immunity for illegal elk kill

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 1:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian parliamentary commission recommended Monday that a lawmaker in the lower house be stripped of his immunity as he faces charges over illegally killing an elk.

Valery Rashkin, 66, first denied the accusations but later reversed course and confessed to killing the elk without a hunting license.

Some Russian media alleged that Rashkin, a member of the Communist Party, faced the charges due to his frequent criticism of the Kremlin and his support for jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the most high-profile critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In September, Rashkin was among a few Communist Party members who vociferously protested the alleged fraud in online voting in Moscow during Russia’s parliamentary and local elections.

The Communist Party is nominally in opposition to the Kremlin, but it votes in line with its wishes on key policy issues. Some observers alleged that Communist Party chief Gennady Zyuganov could have quietly backed the charges against Rashkin, whom he sees as a destabilizing figure.

The State Duma’s procedural panel recommended Monday that it strip Rashkin of his immunity as a lawmaker, as demanded by prosecutors. The lower house is to vote on the issue Thursday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up