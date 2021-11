Queen sprains back, won’t attend Remembrance Sunday event

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service in central…

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service in central London to remember Britain’s war dead, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The monarch is “disappointed” to miss the event, officials said. The service had been expected to be the 95-year-old monarch’s first public appearance after canceling events in recent weeks on doctors’ advice.

The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for tests. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told to rest for two weeks. She canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message.

