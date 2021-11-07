CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Europe News » Pope decries Ethiopia's humanitarian…

Pope decries Ethiopia’s humanitarian crisis, urges dialogue

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 7:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday decried the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and pressed for dialogue to prevail over the protracted war.

The pontiff in his traditional appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square said he was following the news with “worry” from the Horn of Africa, particularly from Ethiopia, “shaken by a conflict that has dragged on for more than a year and has caused numerous victims and a grave humanitarian crisis.”

The war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has killed thousands of people and displaced millions and left many struggling with severe hunger.

“I invite everyone to pray for those populations so harshly tried, and I renew my appeal so that fraternal harmony and the peaceful path of dialogue may prevail,” Francis said.

On Friday, the U.N. Security Council called for an end to the intensifying and expanding conflict and for unhindered access for humanitarian aid to tackle the hunger crisis.

The Rome-based U.N. World Food Program said last week that it had appealed to all parties in the conflict to allow trucks carrying food, medicine and other humanitarian assistance to those in need, but that so far its urgent requests have gone unheeded.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up