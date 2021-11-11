CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 1:16 PM

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, who has canceled recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, will attend a national service of remembrance for Britain’s war dead this weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday.

The palace said the 95-year-old monarch will watch the somber ceremony at the Cenotaph memorial in central London from a balcony, as she has for several years.

It said that “mindful of her doctors’ recent advice,” the queen will not attend another engagement, the opening of the Church of England’s governing General Synod on Tuesday.

The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for tests. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told to rest for two weeks. She canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message.

The palace said at the time that the queen, who served in World War II as an army driver, had a “firm intention” to attend the Remembrance Sunday service.

The queen has continued to work from home, doing desk-based duties, during her period of rest. She has spent most of the time at Windsor Castle, west of London, and made a weekend visit to Sandringham, the royal family’s eastern England estate.

Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

