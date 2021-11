GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — India sets target to reduce greenhouse emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2070, long after other major…

Listen now to WTOP News

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — India sets target to reduce greenhouse emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2070, long after other major economies.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.