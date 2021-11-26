BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » Europe News » Gunman opens fire on…

Gunman opens fire on bus in Kosovo, killing 3, wounding 1

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — An unidentified gunman opened fire on a bus carrying teenagers in western Kosovo Friday, killing three people and injuring another, police and media reports said.

Fadil Gashi, police spokesman in the nearby city of Peja, said the bus came under attack in Gllogjan, 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital Pristina at about 1800 GMT. The driver died immediately and three teenagers were taken to a hospital where two of them died.

Besnik Ibraj, of the hospital emergency unit in Peja, said the third teenager was injured and in stable condition, according to the Koha newspaper’s website.

Veton Elshani, deputy police head in Peja, said one masked gunman fired a Kalashnikov automatic rifle at the bus, which was transporting eight teenagers.

Gashi did not provide a motive of the attack, saying it was “too early” in the investigation.

“There is no reason to believe it was a terrorist act,” Elshani later said.

Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla cut short his visit to neighboring Albania and headed to Gllogjan.

President Vjosa Osmani called the attack “shocking” and urged law enforcement officials to find the perpetrators as quickly as possible.

“The attack against the bus with students is a blow to our public order and security. Citizen security is a priority and we shall not withdraw in fulfilling such a mission,” she wrote in her Facebook page.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said police had mobilized “in full capacity to investigate such a grave crime and bring justice.”

Kosovo and Albania Cabinets held a joint meeting earlier Friday.

“Lives taken in Kosovo by the bullets of a wild act deserving extreme punishment from justice have saddened us all,” neighboring Albanian counterpart Edi Rama tweeted.

——-

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up