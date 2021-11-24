THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Germany’s Green party says 3-party deal to form new government to be presented Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 3:07 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Green party says 3-party deal to form new government to be presented Wednesday.

