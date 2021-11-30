CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Europe News » German police smash cocaine…

German police smash cocaine ring accused of smuggling tons

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 7:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators said 14 suspects were arrested Tuesday in an investigation of a gang accused of bringing nearly five metric tons (5.5 U.S. tons) of cocaine from South America to Germany.

The investigation was triggered by the seizure in a shipping container in Santos, Brazil, in November 2018 of 690 kilograms (1,521 pounds) of cocaine addressed to a company in Berlin, Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office said in a statement. That led them to a smuggling network dating back to at least 2011.

The gang disappeared from view after that find, but the investigation pointed to efforts to build new smuggling routes via Colombia, Panama and Mexico, police said.

Alongside the drug smuggling, the participants are accused of using bogus companies to fraudulently apply for aid from coronavirus relief programs and launder money. Those suspected of involvement include a former officer with East Germany’s secret police, the Stasi, and an insurance company’s office in Berlin.

The suspects are accused of involvement in at least nine cocaine shipments totaling nearly five metric tons. German police said their overall investigation involves a total of 28 suspects, most of them German, and that Turkish, Greek, Iraqi, Georgian, Ukrainian, Latvian and Colombian citizens also were believed to be involved.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

Oklahoma bid for Guard exception to vaccine mandate denied

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

With $2B, Labor Dept. employs two-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up