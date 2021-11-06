CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Europe News » German media report that…

German media report that a knife attack on a high-speed train in Bavaria has injured several people

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German media report that a knife attack on a high-speed train in Bavaria has injured several people.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up