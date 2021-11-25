THANKSGIVING NEWS: Holiday travel tips | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Major retailers closed on Thanksgiving | How to avoid big major mess | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
European Union authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 6:51 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European Union authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11.

