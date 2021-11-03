Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
Home » Europe News » Dutch police arrest 2…

Dutch police arrest 2 for selling fake vaccination proofs

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 11:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two doctor’s assistants in Amsterdam have been arrested on suspicion of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination registrations, police in the Dutch capital said Wednesday.

Vaccination registrations are needed to get a COVID-19 pass that people have to show to get into bars and restaurants in the Netherlands.

The announcement came a day after the Dutch government said it is extending the use of COVID-19 passes to more public places starting Saturday, amid sharply rising infection rates and hospital admissions.

“Investigations show that the women helped dozens of people get a proof of vaccination without them having had a shot,” Amsterdam police said in a statement. The women allegedly were paid 500-1,000 euros ($580-1,160) for a vaccination certificate.

The women, aged 30 and 31, both worked in a general practitioner’s practice in Amsterdam. Police said they discovered the fraud during an investigation into illicit drugs.

Police said they are continuing their investigation into people who bought a fake registration.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA sets goals to shrink federal office space post-COVID, but needs to address maintenance backlog

3 takeaways from DISA’s forecast to industry day

Congress troubled by deteriorating morale among employees using new VA EHR

DoD adds new protections from minor infractions for military sexual assault victims reporting crimes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up