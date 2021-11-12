Daily migrants crossing Channel to UK set to hit record

LONDON (AP) — Around 1,000 people are believed to have crossed the English Channel in small boats on Thursday to…

LONDON (AP) — Around 1,000 people are believed to have crossed the English Channel in small boats on Thursday to reach the U.K. from France, a new record for migrant crossings in a single day that British authorities have labeled as “unacceptable.”

Lifeboat crews and Border Force boats were busy well into the evening after spending hours intercepting boats throughout the day, when weather conditions were relatively calm and mild for the time of year.

Thursday’s total will surpass the previous single-day record of 853 set earlier this month when figures are finalized.

Britain’s Home Office has yet to confirm precise numbers for the day, but said Thursday’s number was “unacceptable.”

In 2019, Home Secretary Priti Patel promised to make migrant crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring 2020 and then pledged in August last year to “make this route unviable.”

During this time, the British government has agreed to pay France millions of pounds to increase security on its northern coast.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.