SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities say a bus crash early Tuesday has killed at least 45 people.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 23, 2021, 12:45 AM
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities say a bus crash early Tuesday has killed at least 45 people.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.