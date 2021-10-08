Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Vatican: Pope Francis not…

Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 7:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland’s bishops also were preparing for a visit.

But Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican delegation would be led by the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who acts as the prime minister of the Holy See.

No explanation was given, but Francis, 84, had a chunk of his colon removed when he underwent intestinal surgery in July.

In an interview with the Spanish bishops’ conference broadcast last month, Francis said he was back to normal, but he conditioned his presence in Glasgow on his continued recovery.

“In principle, the program is that I go. It all depends on how I feel at the time. But in fact, my speech is already being prepared, and the plan is to be there,” Francis told the COPE broadcaster.

Organizers are hoping world leaders at the annual U.N. summit will increase their carbon-cutting pledges so the world can limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up