Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » UK police say man…

UK police say man arrested after lawmaker reportedly stabbed; no one else being sought

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 8:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — UK police say man arrested after lawmaker reportedly stabbed; no one else being sought.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

Army's largest corps is getting its troops AI-enabled

ATF misclassified jobs, improperly paid out law enforcement benefits, audit finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up