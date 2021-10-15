LONDON (AP) — UK police say man arrested after lawmaker reportedly stabbed; no one else being sought.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 15, 2021, 8:59 AM
LONDON (AP) — UK police say man arrested after lawmaker reportedly stabbed; no one else being sought.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.