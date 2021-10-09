Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Sebastian Kurz says he plans to step down as Austrian chancellor, foreign minister to take his place

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 1:49 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Sebastian Kurz says he plans to step down as Austrian chancellor, foreign minister to take his place.

