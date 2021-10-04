Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Pope Francis plans to…

Pope Francis plans to attend youth jamboree in Portugal

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 6:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis plans to attend a youth jamboree in Lisbon, Portugal in 2023, organizers announced Monday.

Pontiffs traditionally attend World Youth Day, which draws huge crowds of Catholics from around the globe.

The event will take place in the Portuguese capital from Aug. 1-6, 2023, organizers said in a statement.

The announcement was made on the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, who inspired the pontiff’s choice of his papal name.

The event was initially planned for 2022 but was delayed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Francis attended the last youth day in Panama in 2019.

The first World Youth Day was held in 1986, in Rome.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up