Police declare stabbing of UK lawmaker to be a terrorist incident, believe attacker acted alone

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 8:07 PM

LONDON (AP) — Police declare stabbing of UK lawmaker to be a terrorist incident, believe attacker acted alone.

