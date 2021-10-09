Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
North Macedonia police seize counterfeit currency, arrest 2

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 3:44 PM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia police say they have seized counterfeit banknotes with a purported value of nearly 1 million euros during a routine check-up of the luggage of two Cameroon citizens at the country’s main international airport. Both men were arrested.

The men, aged 40 and 36, were identified only by their initials, M.B.S. and T.R.F.

Police said both men had arrived from Milan late Friday. Officers discovered over 9,200 pieces of printed paper in 50, 100, 200 and 500 euro denominations. The counterfeit banknotes were handed over to the National Bank and the Interior Ministry department of forensic expertise.

Both individuals have been charged with “making, obtaining or misappropriating funds for forgery.” If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in jail.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

