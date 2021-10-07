Coronavirus News: DC's emergency schools bill reaction | Prince George’s County mask mandate expands | 9th grader gets vaccine, wins scholarship | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Moroccan police thwart migrants…

Moroccan police thwart migrants targeting Spanish enclave

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 5:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Moroccan police thwarted an attempt by several hundred migrants to force their way into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the northern African coast, officials said Thursday.

The large group of men gathered on the Moroccan side of the border after nightfall Wednesday and threw stones at police who moved to intercept them, Spanish media reported.

Moroccan police chased them through the streets and foiled their efforts to scale a high fence that separates Morocco from European soil, video posted by the newspaper El Faro de Ceuta showed.

On the Spanish side, the Guardia Civil deployed riot police, a helicopter and boats in case the migrants made it through.

Ceuta and nearby Melilla, Spain’s other autonomous city on the northern African coast, are seen as springboards into Europe for many Africans fleeing poverty or violence and attempts to scale the fence are frequent.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DoD mandates civilian vaccinations against COVID

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

CDOs making progress, feeling confident in role, survey finds

DoJ’s new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative to hold contractors accountable for cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up