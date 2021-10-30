Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Minibus crash in Turkey kills Swedish tourist; 5 injured

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 12:23 PM

ISTANBUL (AP) — A minibus carrying foreign tourists crashed near the southern Turkish resort of Antalya on Saturday, killing a Swedish national and injuring five others, state broadcaster TRT News reported.

The 71-year-old Swede died at the scene of the crash in Aksu in the early hours of the morning, TRT said. Four Danish nationals and the Turkish driver were hurt when the minibus hit roadside barriers.

The driver was detained by police after hospital treatment.

Hurriyet newspaper’s website reported the tourists were being driven to Antalya airport at the time of the crash.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

