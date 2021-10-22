Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Europe News » Kremlin wall 'tooth' broken…

Kremlin wall ‘tooth’ broken by collapsing scaffolding

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 10:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Falling scaffolding broke off one of the “teeth” on the top of the Kremlin wall on Friday, prompting Russian authorities to seal off Red Square.

A gust of wind brought down the scaffolding, which was being used to repair a section of the Kremlin wall near Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin’s tomb on Red Square, breaking one of the 1,045 two-horned teeth shaped like dovetails.

The authorities quickly closed Red Square and dispatched construction workers to collect the rubble.

The renovation works are part of an effort to repair the Kremlin wall that has been going on for several years.

The wall, featuring 20 ornate towers, was built by Italian architects in the late 15th century.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DHS cyber talent system set to go live with ‘around 150 positions’ next month

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

VHA begins disciplinary process for employees who haven't responded to vaccine mandate

Senate Democrats push for more racial and gender diversity in TSP investment options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up