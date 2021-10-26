Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Europe News » Greece: Search for missing…

Greece: Search for missing migrants after dinghy sinks

The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 4:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have launched a search and rescue operation off the coast of the eastern island of Chios after a dinghy transporting migrants from the coast of Turkey sank early Tuesday.

The coast guard said 20 people had been rescued and a further seven were believed to still be missing.

A rescue helicopter and two coast guard vessels as well as nearby private boats were taking part in the operation.

Greece was the main entry point for refugees and migrants entering the European Union during the 2015-16 crisis but the number of arrivals has dropped sharply over the past two years in part due to tougher policing measures. The EU border protection agency, Frontex, has also stepped up support for the Greek border guard and coast guard.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

Moving more TRICARE patients to civilian care would cause 'significant harm,' study finds

DoD's new R&D chief prioritizes moving prototypes to real-world applications

With hundreds of pending unfair labor practice complaints, FLRA nominees pledge action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up