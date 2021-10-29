Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Greece: Authorities investigating migrant boat ‘incident’

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 6:49 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities said Friday they are investigating an incident off the coast of Crete, following reports in the local news media that a cargo ship carrying a large number of migrants was stranded in bad weather.

An official from the Merchant Marine Ministry said the coast guard was monitoring an incident off the coast of the island but gave no further details.

News outlets on Crete reported that migrants on the vessel had made a distress call that had been forwarded to the coast guard.

Greece has toughened border policing and maritime patrols over the past 18 months, leading to a rise in traffic of migrant boats leaving the Turkish coast and heading directly to Italy.

