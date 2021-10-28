Coronavirus News: Prince George’s Co. extends indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. lifts mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Europe News » Energy costs give Spain…

Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 4:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Consumer prices in Spain increased this month by the highest rate in 29 years as a result of soaring electricity costs, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed Thursday.

The institute, known by its Spanish acronym INE, said consumer prices rose 5.5% in October compared to the same month in 2020.

Despite drastic measures that have pitted the Spanish government against big electricity firms, regulatory changes so far haven’t contained the rising utility bills that the country’s residents and companies are seeing as a result of a global wholesale energy price crunch.

INE said that apart from the cost of electricity, increases in fuel and gas prices also fueled the monthly consumer price hike.

Spain’s consumer prices went up 4% in September compared to the same month in 2020.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

State Dept. highlights workforce goals as part of 'historic' modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up