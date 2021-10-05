Coronavirus News: Medical volunteers needed in Loudoun Co. | Fauci on holiday gatherings | How risky are large outdoor events? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Czechs ink $630 million…

Czechs ink $630 million deal to get Israeli air defense

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 6:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic signed a deal to buy a new air defense system for its military from the Israeli government, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The SPYDER system, which is made by the Israeli state-run company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., is capable of providing protection against aircraft, helicopters, bombers, cruise missiles and other weapons.

The defense ministry said the deal to get four short-range air defense batteries is worth 13.7 billion Czech koruna ($630 million), with the delivery to be completed by 2026.

Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said the Israeli system would be key in the ongoing modernization of the Czech armed forces.

It would replace an obsolete anti-aircraft Soviet-era 2K12 KUB system to defend military and civilian centers such as industrial hubs, nuclear power plants, airports and other important facilities.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

OPM, Connolly eyeing improvements to federal internship program

USPS pilot expands postal banking services after years of skepticism

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

TRICARE drug prices will rise next year, and in the foreseeable future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up