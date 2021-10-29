Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Europe News » Buckingham Palace says Queen…

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for the next two weeks.

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 12:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for the next two weeks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up