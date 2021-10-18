PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech official says health problems prevent President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 18, 2021, 11:38 AM
PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech official says health problems prevent President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.