Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » While urging vaccination, WHO…

While urging vaccination, WHO declines jab data on its staff

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 11:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ health agency, which has repeatedly urged the world to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and other illnesses, on Friday declined to say how many of its own staffers have followed that advice.

“We won’t have that because it’s confidential,” said Dr. Margaret Harris, a World Health Organization spokeswoman.

Referring to United Nations personnel, U.N. Geneva spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said: “We don’t disclose this kind of information. It’s something that is said to the medical service. So, no, unfortunately, we won’t be able to give you these numbers.”

Vellucci said she would look into whether percentages of U.N. staff that had been vaccinated could be provided.

In November, the WHO indicated 65 of its staffers had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time, confirming information in an internal e-mail obtained by The Associated Press. The U.N. office in Geneva has often indicated how many of its staff tested positive.

Governments list how many people are vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the WHO compiles the information and reports on it. Some countries and companies require vaccines for their workers to go to their jobs.

The refusal to provide vaccination figures by the WHO and the U.N. itself point to legal strictures that many organizations face about privacy, particularly in Europe.

The U.N. and the WHO have repeatedly trumpeted vaccination as part of an array of measures like mask-wearing, proper hygiene, and physical distancing needed to help try to beat the pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he’s been vaccinated, and he has encouraged others to do so too. His agency and many health authorities worldwide have struggled to beat back a wave of anti-vaccine sentiment in many places.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up