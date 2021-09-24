Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Turkey's Erdogan looks to…

Turkey’s Erdogan looks to Putin after Biden talks disappoint

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 8:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that recent talks with U.S. President Joe Biden had proved disappointing, and that his country, a NATO member, would seek closer ties with Russia.

Speaking after prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said he and Biden had failed to bridge their differences at a meeting during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly this week.

“In the discussions with Mr. Biden that I’d been anticipating, there wasn’t the desired outcome. … As two NATO countries, we need to be at a different point,” he told journalists.

Erdogan went on to criticize U.S. support for Kurdish militants in Syria who were instrumental in fighting the Islamic State group. Ankara considers them terrorists due to their links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a 37-year insurgency against Turkey. Turkey has a large and restive Kurdish ethnic minority. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU.

“America is not fighting terrorist organizations enough, it is giving them a lot of weapons and equipment,” he said.

Erdogan is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Sept. 29, where the leaders will concentrate on the situation in Syria.

Russia is the main ally of the Syrian government while Turkey supports groups that have fought to unseat President Bashar Assad. However, Russian and Turkish troops have cooperated in Idlib, the final holdout of rebel forces, and in seeking a political solution in the war-torn country.

Erdogan said he would seek to take relations with Moscow “much further” when he meets Putin. “We strive to further our bilateral relations with Russia,” he added.

Ties between the U.S. and Turkey have been frayed for several years. They deteriorated further two years ago when Ankara bought a Russian missile defense system. The purchase led to Turkey being kicked off the U.S.-led F-35 stealth fighter aircraft project and to U.S. sanctions against leading Turkish defense industry officials.

Before leaving New York on Thursday, Erdogan had raised the F-35 issue with journalists, warning the current course of U.S.-Turkey relations “does not bode well.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up