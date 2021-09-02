CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Europe News » Police raid biker groups…

Police raid biker groups in western Germany over killings

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 5:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German police carried out raids Thursday against biker groups in several western cities in connection with three killings.

Tactical operations units and hundreds of regular officers conducted raids in Duisburg, Moenchengladbach, Leverkusen and Muelheim an der Ruhr, police said in a statement.

German news agency dpa reported that at least 20 premises were searched.

Prosecutors said the biker groups are linked to the Hells Angels and some are suspected of being involved in two killings in 2013 and a third in 2014, in which the dismembered torso of a former biker group member was found floating in the Rhine River.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

GSA awards coworking space contract in bid to rethink federal office space

GAO will release report on pandemic cyber, expand reviews to include supply chain in near future

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up