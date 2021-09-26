Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Nearly complete returns show republic of San Marino votes overwhelmingly to legalize abortion

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 3:32 PM

SAN MARINO (AP) — Nearly complete returns show republic of San Marino votes overwhelmingly to legalize abortion.

