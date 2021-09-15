Coronavirus News: DC reaches pandemic settlement | Colleges push student vaccines | Md. votes to require masks in K-12 | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
ICC judges authorize probe into Philippines’ ‘war on drugs’

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 10:39 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday authorized an investigation into the Philippines’ deadly “war on drugs” campaign, saying the crackdown “cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation.”

The court’s former prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, sought permission from judges earlier this year to investigate the Philippine government’s campaign.

She said that a preliminary probe she began in February 2018 found “a reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder has been committed” in the Philippines between July 1, 2016 and March 16, 2019, the date the Philippines withdrew from the court.

